Cincinnati says ‘thank you for your service’ with Veterans Day events

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - On Veterans Day, Cincinnati-area communities honored those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
In Blue Ash, Vietnam veterans received the welcome home they never got, but always deserved.
“You served your country because you love your country. It was hard to come back and not be loved in exchange," said Pat Buschmann with American Legion Post 630. "You did what your country called for, and it was not a politically popular war.”
They honored more than 100 Vietnam veterans through the United States Vietnam War Commemoration Program, which was started in 2012 and will be in place until 2025.
“We have a number of years where we can finally recognize them. It’s long overdue, but it’s definitely due," said Buschmann.
Each of the veterans received a pin during the recognition ceremony on Sunday. The pins feature an eagle and an American flag, along with the words “a grateful nation thanks and honors you.”
“We’re still proud of our service," said Buschmann.
At Union Terminal on Sunday, a Cincinnati Warbird flyover, in the missing man formation, marked the 100th anniversary of World War I.
It also reminded the community of the historic, now fully restored, building’s connections to WWII.
“It is a building that played a vital war during WWII. One of every five soldiers that traveled through WWII came through this building," said Elizabeth Pierce, the President and CEO of the Cincinnati Museum Center.
In Delhi Township on Sunday, forty veterans' names were added to the Wall of Honor monument at the Delhi Veterans Memorial Park.
The names joined the nearly 2,500 names already engraved into the wall. They represent brave veterans from different wars.
