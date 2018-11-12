‘Come here’ Man accused of chasing, terrifying young girl

DEER PARK, OH (FOX19) - A 36-year-old man is accused of terrifying a 12-year-old girl by chasing her while yelling “Come here” several times.
Justin Beamer is scheduled to face a Hamilton County Municipal Court judge Monday morning following his arrest Sunday.
Deer Park police charged him with criminal child enticement, menacing and disorderly conduct Sunday.
According to court records, Beamer left the "H" bar at the corner of Ohio and Superior avenues and saw the girl as she walked home from a friend’s house. He called out to her “Come here.”
She started walking then running southbound on Ohio Avenue, but Beamer gave chase and yelled “Come here” several times, police wrote in an affidavit.
The victim continued running and turned eastbound onto Webster Avenue with Beamer in pursuit.
She did not see him after the intersection of Virginia Avenue. She ran to a house in the 7100 block of Maryland Avenue, and the occupants called 911, police wrote in court records.
When police arrived, they foiund the victim “crying and shaking, terrified.”
She described the suspect as a white man with a beard dressed in a flannel shirt and red jacket.
The homeowners told police the suspect was last seen walking northbound on Plainfield Road.
When police caught up with him, he told them he had six beers at the bar.
Officers took him into custody and took him to St. John’s Church parking lot on Plainfield Road, where the girl and her mother met police, court records show.
Police identified the suspect by his driver’s license picture “and it took a lot of coaxing to have the victim identify” Beamer as the man who chased her and shouter “Come here” at her, but she did after “a lot of coaxing,” the affidavit states.
Officers took Beamer to the police station, where they read him his Miranda rights to remain silent. He told them he was drinking at the "H" bar, but he claimed to have never seen the victim before and then asked for an attorney.
Police arrested him and took him to the county jail.
