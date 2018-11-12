Community comes together for local man fighting rare disease

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Cincinnati community came together Sunday for Jake Collamer, a man fighting a rare disease known as Castleman Disease.
Though Collamer is currently in a hospital bed in Little Rock, Arkansas, the community gathered for a fundraiser in his honor anyway, inside the Fieldhouse at White Oak Athletic Club.
“He’s getting multiple texts and Facebook posts and..we’re just so fortunate to have so many people who’ve come together to raise awareness for Castleman Disease," said Cheri Collamer.
Their friends, family and community gathered to raise money to help Jake pay for the cost of treating this rare disease.
“We’ve received so many donations, just within the first 20 minutes of people coming in the door,” said Jake’s Girlfriend, Kate Lake.
Doctors describe Castleman Disease as a mix of an auto-immune disease and a cancer. Jake didn’t know he had it until recently.
“It’s something that stumped his doctors on how to treat him,” said Jake’s Aunt, Cari Wynne.
His Mom says he’s been sick since he was 16. His symptoms ranged from fatigue, to night sweats and shortness of breath.
There’s no cure for Castleman Disease, but Jake tried a few therapies, and most weren’t successful until they recently found a doctor who could help.
Jake and his mom planned to be home for the fundraiser, but Jake needed to stay at the hospital to finish a second round of chemotherapy. Instead of re-scheduling the event, friends and family went ahead with it, because they knew Jake needed them.
“We can’t thank the people enough who are here tonight. So many friends and family. We are feeling the love and we know Jacob is too,” said Jake’s aunt.
