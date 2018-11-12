FC Cincinnati to unveil MLS logo Monday

FC Cincinnati is set to unveil their new MLS logo Monday night but a team logo began circulating social media over the weekend believed to be a leaked version.
By Sarah Hager | November 12, 2018 at 2:42 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 2:42 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - You’ve joined the march, now Cincinnati’s Major League Soccer team is asking you to ‘ignite, unite.’

FC Cincinnati unveiled their latest slogan and hashtag on Twitter Monday over a yet-to-be reviled logo.

The fußball club is holding their brand launch event Monday evening at the Woodward Theater.

The event is slated to kickoff around 6 p.m. with the live unveiling. Team officials say this is a ticketed event and will not be open to the public.

Over the weekend an FCC logo began circulating social media fans believe may be a leaked image of the new logo.

Club President and General Manager Jeff Berding said in October the team will keep its orange and blue colors and FCC initials.

Woodward Theatre hold special meaning to FCC and their fans; it’s where MLS Commissioner Don Garber visited two years ago.

That visit jump-started the push for an MLS team in the Queen City.

The club is a little over a month away from breaking ground on their brand new MLS stadium in the West End.

The team took over Stargel Stadium at the end of the high school football regular season and will break ground on their stadium Dec. 19.

The stadium is estimated to hold between 25,500 and 26,500 people. It’s scheduled to open March of 2021.

