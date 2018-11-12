Few snow showers by early Tuesday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Temperatures are in the upper 20’s to near 30 degrees as you head out the door Monday morning.
We will stay dry most of the day.
The high temperature will only make it up to 45 degrees.
Our next weather-maker will bring rain late this afternoon and early this evening.
The rain will mix with and possibly change over to wet snow tonight into Tuesday morning as temperatures fall into the low 30s.
With road temperatures still well-above freezing, the Tuesday morning commute should just see wet roads.
However, those near-freezing temperatures could bring a slick spot or two.
Any accumulations will most likely be less than a half inch and limited mainly to grassy surfaces and parked vehicles.
The high temperature Tuesday will only make it into the mid-to-upper 30s.
Sunshine will briefly return on Wednesday before another system provides the chance for a rain/snow mix changing to rain on Thursday.
The upcoming weekend looks dry with sunshine and temperatures near 40 degrees.
