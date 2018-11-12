Dusting of snow expected early Tuesday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A dusting of snow is headed to parts of the Tri-State.
Monday is starting off colder than normal with morning lows falling into the upper 20s and low 30s.
We will stay dry most of the day with a high temperature of 45 degrees.
Then, tonight, rain will mix with snow and possibly change into all snow by early Tuesday north of the Ohio River, less than an inch.
Areas to the north and in southeastern Indiana could see a half inch of snow, limited mainly to grassy surfaces and parked vehicles.
Any accumulations will most likely be less than a half inch and limited mainly to grassy surfaces and parked vehicles.
The rest of us will see mostly rain as we head out the door Tuesday.
Temperatures will fall into the low 30s.
Roads will mostly stay wet, but we could see a slick spot or two during the morning commute.
It will remain cold Tuesday with the high temperature only making it into the mid-to-upper 30s.
Sunshine will briefly return on Wednesday before another system provides the chance for a rain/snow mix changing to rain on Thursday.
The upcoming weekend looks dry with sunshine and temperatures near 40 degrees.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.