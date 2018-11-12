Flurries on the way

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Light showers will become mixed with light, wet snow Monday evening -- in spots -- and continue into the morning.
At worst, roads will be wet with air temperatures remaining warmer than freezing through the night. With pavement temperatures in the middle and upper 40s there is no chance of icy driving Tuesday morning.
Roads for the morning commute will be wet and in some locations some wet snow could have a thin accumulation on grass and other vegetation.
The sky will start clearing late Tuesday and on Wednesday clouds will increase again. Wednesday night and Thursday will be wet with an occasional mix of rain and snow.
The weather warms a bit for Saturday and right now the weekend looks dry.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.