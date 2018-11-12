Kroger warns of fake Black Friday coupon circulating

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Kroger has sent out an alert regarding an unauthorized Black Friday coupon.
The grocer posted to Facebook recently to say a fake coupon for $200 is floating around.
“It’s not real,” the company posted to Facebook. "We do not recommend engaging with the sites or pages that are sharing the coupon or providing them with any personal information."
Kroger says its team is working with Facebook to address the matter. You can see the company’s post below:
