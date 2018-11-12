Leaders meet in Italy to find settlement in Libya

Gen. Khalifa Hifter, commander of the self-styled Libyan National Army, is unlikely to go to the Palermo event, according to officials close to him. The Egyptian- and UAE-backed Hifter, who also maintains close ties with France, views the meeting as lacking a "clear agenda" and designed largely as a media event favoring Italy, the host, according to the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.