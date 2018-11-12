Miami University student sexually assaulted an off-campus apartment, police say

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Miami University police are investigating a sexual assault that happened off-campus.
Police say the incident happened between late Friday night and early Saturday morning at a an apartment complex in the 400 block of East Sycamore Street.
The assault was reported Sunday morning saying a female was attacked by a male and police are investigating the matter.
Miami University police and Oxford police have investigated a string of sexual assault reports over the last few months.
Brandon Levi Gilbert, 21, was arrested and charged with rape, kidnapping and assault Oct. 1 after police say he sexually assaulted a Miami University student.
At the time of Gilbert’s arrest, the university’s police department was investigating two sexual assaults that were reported in residence halls while Oxford police were handling three different cases that happened off campuses.
Gilbert was not connected to the five other cases and the university said they had no reason to believe any of the cases were related.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.