Nuclear fallout: $15.5 billion in compensation and counting

He was diagnosed with brain cancer and went through multiple surgeries and treatments in an effort to save his life. All the while, Chad continued to work, even when he was having seizures and couldn’t drive himself. Angela would make the two-hour commute, taking him to Los Alamos and then waiting in the town outside the lab’s gates until he was ready to go home – either at the end of the day or when he was forced to leave early because of his deteriorating health.