Ohioans love their Chick Fil A

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Ohio is showing a lot of love for Chick Fil A.
It’s the most popular fast food franchise to open in the Buckeye State.
Hoosiers prefer Jimmy John’s and Kentuckians prefer Little Caesars, according to Google data assembled to determine the top franchines people are trying to open in each state.
Chick-Fil-A is the most popular in the northeast and the south and has a failure rate of 5 percent - one of the lowest according to the data.
Dunkin' Donuts is the second highest in demand in states such as Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Delaware. Their failure rate is 12 percent.
Subway comes in at third on the list and it’s in high demand in Wisconsin and New Mexico. Their failure rate is 23 percent - the highest failure rating out of all the fast food franchises in the report.
The fast food chains with the lowest failure rate were Whataburger and Taco Bell at zero percent.
