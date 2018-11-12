One person rescued by extraction after a crash in Monroe Township

MONROE TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) - One person was taken to UC Medical after a 2-vehicle crash on US-52 in Monroe Township on Saturday night, said Ohio State Highway Patrol.
While the drivers of both vehicles had only minor injuries, the passenger of one vehicle had injuries to her lower extremities, according to OSHP.
Trooper Matthew Caldwell, in charge of investigating this accident, said, “Distraction was a factor, not technology, but things going on inside the car.”
The driver of one vehicle traveled off the side of the road, continues eastbound down a westbound lane, and drove almost directly head-on into the other car, according to Caldwell.
The injured passenger was extracted by mechanical means. A dozen firefighters and EMS from Monroe Township and New Richmond assisted with peeling off the roof and the door of the car in order to extract the passenger, according to OSHP.
The passenger was in the car over an hour before she could be rescued, according to Monroe Township Fire and EMS.
