Police: 3 girls attack woman with pepper spray

MILLVALE, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are searching for three girls who are accused of assaulting a woman at her Millvale home over the weekend by spaying her in the face with a chemical irritant.
The attack was reported in the 2100 block of Millvale Court at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The juveniles went to the victim’s home apparently looking for the victim’s daughter, who was not present, police said.
The three girls refused to leave the victim’s porch. When the victim opened her door and told them to leave, they became verbally aggressive, and one of them sprayed the victim in the face with Mace, also called pepper spray according to police.
A description of the juveniles was not available Monday morning.
