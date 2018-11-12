Reports: Bengals fire defensive coordinator

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Bengals are taking action after a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints Sunday.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the team has fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin nine games into the season.
New Orleans handed Cincinnati a crushing 51 to 14 loss Sunday, their third in their last four games.
The team had originally began the season on a high note winning four of their first five before a close loss against the Steelers sent the team on a losing streak.
The team has yet to comments on the firing.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.