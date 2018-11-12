UC teams with U.S. Army to give students hands-on neuroscience training

The Army Medical Department oversees one of the largest healthcare organizations in the world, with top-medical and research centers such as the San Antonio Military Medical Center, which includes the Department of Defense only Level 1 Trauma and Burn Center; Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii; Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany; the U.S. Army medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases located in Frederick, Maryland and dozens of other facilities worldwide.