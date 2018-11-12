UC teams with U.S. Army to give students hands-on neuroscience training

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati is teaming up with the U.S. Army to give students new opportunities.
The Army Medical Department has fulfilling active or reserve career opportunities for all types of healthcare providers: physicians, dentists and nurses in over 50 different specialties.
They have a critical need for surgical specialties, primary care physicians and behavioral health providers.
The Army Medical Department oversees one of the largest healthcare organizations in the world, with top-medical and research centers such as the San Antonio Military Medical Center, which includes the Department of Defense only Level 1 Trauma and Burn Center; Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii; Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany; the U.S. Army medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases located in Frederick, Maryland and dozens of other facilities worldwide.
For those considering entering medical or dental school, the Army offers a full scholarship for those who qualify. The F. Edward Hebert Armed Forces Health Professions Scholarship Program offers full tuition at the medical or dental school of your choice, plus a monthly stipend of more than $2,100.
Plus, the Army offers a $20,000 sign on bonus to HPSP recipients.
The Army HPSP scholarship is highly competitive: the typical applicant scores at or above the national Medical College Aptitude Test average.
Upon completion of Medical School, the Army offers 78 residencies and 43 fellowships.
The Army’s match rate is above the national average.
For more information on you can receive training for a medical career while serving your country in the military, call 1-888-710-2769 or visit https://www.goarmy.com/amedd/education/hpsp.html
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.