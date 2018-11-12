Wet weather moving in, little to no snow expected

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Wet weather is moving into the Tri-State.
Monday afternoon, cloudy skies and daytime highs in the mid 40s are expected.
Rain will develop by this evening and change to a mix of rain and snow overnight.
As rain changes to snow, hazardous road conditions and slippery surfaces will be a concern.
Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Most of the wet weather will move out early tomorrow morning.
Cold temperatures stick around for the rest of the week.
Another round of rain and snow will be possible on Thursday.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.