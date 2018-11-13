Child custody battle was factor in Rhoden family massacre, Ohio AG says

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Two-and-a-half years after the Rhoden family massacre in Pike County, six family members were arrested in connection to with crime that stemmed from a custody battle, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said in a news conference on Tuesday.
“We won’t be able to say much about motive, but you’ll see from the indictments, custody of this child was a factor,” he said.
In April 2016, family patriarch Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley were all shot in the head -- most several times -- according to autopsy records released in September.
Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, and 26-year-old Edward “Jake” Wagner, who was arrested on Tuesday and charged with aggravated murder, had a young daughter together.
“Along with physical evidence, forged child custody documents were found,” DeWine said.
George "Billy” Wagner III, 47, Angela Wagner, 48, and George Wagner IV, 27 were also arrested and charged with aggravated murder and numerous other charges.
During the news conference, DeWine announced two Wagner family grandmothers, Fredericka Wagner, Billy’s mother, and Angela’s mother, Rita Newcomb, have been charged with covering up the crimes.
The eight members of the Rhoden family were found fatally wounded near Piketon, after police said they were shot execution-style on April 22, 2016.
“After extensive joint investigation – these individuals are now in custody for committing these heartless, ruthless cold blooded murders,” DeWine said. “Many were killed as they slept. All eight victims were killed in cold blood. They were brutally and viciously executed.”
The killers knew the territory and planned these murders, DeWine said.
“We believe that the Wagners conspired together to develop an elaborate plan to kill the eight victims under the cover of darkness and then carefully cover their tracks. Our investigation alleges that the suspects studied the victims’ habits and routines. They knew the layouts of their homes. And they knew where they slept,” he said.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader said they were obsessively focused on solving the case.
“Today we have the answers. They did this quickly… coldly… calmly and carefully, just not careful enough,” he said.
Attorney John K. Clark for the Wagner family released the following statement:
“Given the fact that the Wagners have been indicted with capital murder and death penalty specifications, we respectfully decline making any statements at this time. However, the Wagners eagerly look forward to their trials, and to have their day in court so they can vindicate their names. The Wagners are also ever hopeful that in the ensuing months there will be a thorough vetting of all the facts. Moreover, we look forward to the day when the true culprit(s) will be discovered and brought to justice for this terrible tragedy.”
Agents with Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and deputies from Pike and Scioto counties were involved.
“I know the past 2.5 years has been very tough, agonizing. We appreciate your patience. We appreciate that very much… your faith in us and the process. It has been our job to find the truth. We’ve done that. That has all led to today,” DeWine said.
He said there is no evidence that anyone else is involved, but the agencies continue to take tips and information in the case.
READ THE INDICTMENTS BELOW:
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.