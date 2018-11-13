Clermont Co. family worried after search for elderly missing man passes 1 week mark

MILFORD, OH (FOX19) - Family members of a missing Clermont County man are worried because there has been no news about their relative since he went missing Nov. 5.
Police say George McClellan, 70, left his home on Roundbottom Road in Milford that Monday and never returned.
McClellan’s family says he has a prosthetic right leg below the knee and vision problems due to cataracts and glaucoma.
His son Ross says the family saw reports that McClellan has dementia but says that’s not true.
He says his dad left without the jacket and hat he normally wears but did take his phone charger with him.
McClellan is six feet, two inches and weighs about 205 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Ross says Blue Ash police flew a drone up and down the East Fork Little Miami River and didn’t find anything. Family friends have also flown their own drones around the woods near McClellan’s property and also haven’t found anything.
