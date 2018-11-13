CNN sues Pres. Trump, other top officials, over Jim Acosta White House access

(RNN) - CNN is filing a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, nearly a week after White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s access to the White House was denied.
The news network announced the lawsuit Tuesday in response to Acosta’s ban.
CNN alleges both Acosta and CNN’s First and Fifth Amendment rights were violated by the journalist’s ban, CNN said in a web story.
CNN said it is seeking a preliminary injunction so that Acosta can return to the White House immediately.
It is also seeking a ruling from the court preventing the White House from revoking Acosta’s pass again.
The suit names six defendants: Trump, chief of staff John Kelly, press secretary Sarah Sanders, deputy chief of staff for communications Bill Shine, Secret Service director Joseph Clancy, and the Secret Service officer who took Acosta’s pass.
The defendants are all named because of their roles in Acosta’s suspension, CNN said.
The suit will be filed in the U.S District Court in Washington, D.C., the network announced.
Acosta’s “hard pass” was revoked last Wednesday after a tense moment with the president during a news conference.
Trump has had a tense relationship with the media during his time in office calling them “The Fake News Media” and “the enemy of the people.”
