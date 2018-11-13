Community members helping those displaced by California wildfires

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) - A family who recently moved from California to the Cincinnati area is trying to help victims of the wildfires that have killed at least 31 people.
Three wildfires are devastating parts of California displacing thousands of people. More than 200 are unaccounted for as of Monday evening.
Lisa Fairfield says this really hits close to home for her family. Her son’s 10-year-old best friend who lives in Paradise, California now has nothing following the fires.
The little boy also has two littler sisters, ages 7 and 2.
“My son is heartbroken. He feels so helpless that his sweet friend is without anything,” said Fairfield.
Fairfield is turning that helplessness into action posting to Facebook asking for donations to send to California.
"It does really does put things in perspective when you hear about someone who is just grateful to have escaped alive. Makes you appreciate everything you have," she said.
Fairfield is looking for clothing donations and gift cards to send to her friend’s family and if they get enough help she plans on helping other families too. Moments after posting to Facebook, responses came in from all over the area.
“I was so surprised and really felt great about that. We have such a welcoming and generous community here and it was such a treat to get that response," she said.
To get in touch with Fairfield and make a donation e-mail her at lisa.d.fairfield@gmail.com
