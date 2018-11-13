Cool, dry weather through Wednesday afternoon

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The wet weather is moving out of the Tri-State. This afternoon, more clouds than sun are in the forecast as daytime highs struggle to climb out of the 30s.
An area of high pressure will provide dry weather through most of tomorrow. Another round of rain and snow will be in the forecast tomorrow night into Thursday morning. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. However, a hazardous morning commute with slick roads are possible. Colder than average conditions are expected through the weekend.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.