Evans Landscaper CEO faces federal wire fraud trial

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Newtown landscaping company and its CEO goes on trial in federal court on wire fraud charges Tuesday.
Doug Evans, 57, faces more than 100 years in prison if convicted on all six charges.
According to court records, Evans and other employees including Korey Jordan, created a new company called Ergon Site Construction in 2008 to serve as a shell for Evans to secure minority contracts in Cincinnati and Ohio that were worth nearly $2 million.
Several former Evans employees have agreed to plead guilty to reduced charges in exchange for their testimony during the trial, including Jordan, federal officials have said.
A representative for Evans Landscaping has told FOX19 NOW the allegations are not true and that Doug Evans was trying to help a startup minority business.
His lawyer has said they have a chain of emails and other evidence to prove Evans did nothing wrong.
