Fiona to become star of the stage in “The Nutcracker”

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Fiona the hippo has taken social media by a storm since her birth at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Come December, she’ll take on a new role when she joins the cast of “The Nutcracker” at Music Hall.
“Our wardrobe team spent four weeks and nearly 100 hours designing and constructing the custom-made costume, modeled after the real Fiona,” said Cincinnati Ballet Artistic Director, Victoria Morgan.
Fiona will be more than six-feet-tall and wear a pink tutu that measures 60 inches around at the waist.
“Fiona the hippo is a graceful diva in her pool at Hippo Cove. I can’t wait to see the moves that Victoria has choreographed for the Fiona character!,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director, Thayne Maynard.
Performances of “The Nutcracker” will take place at Music Hall from December 13 through December 24.
