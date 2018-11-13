German Playboy regrets misquoting Morricone in interview

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo, Italian composer Ennio Morricone directs an ensemble during a concert of his "60 Year Of Music World Tour" in Milan, Italy. The German edition of Playboy magazine says a freelance reporter may have misquoted Ennio Morricone in an interview published in its latest edition, in which the renowned Italian film composer appears to blast director Quentin Tarantino and the Oscars ceremony. German Playboy said on Tuesday, Nov. 13 that “we must unfortunately assume that the words spoken in the interview have, in part, been reproduced incorrectly.” (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, file) (Luca Bruno)