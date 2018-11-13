Golden Alert issued for Covington woman in need of medication

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) - Covington police issued a Golden Alert for a missing elderly woman Tuesday morning.
Police say Geraldine Golsby, 71, was last seen Sunday around 9:15 a.m. by her granddaughter.
Golsby has a medical condition that requires daily medication and was also recently released from the hospital after treatment for a separate and serious medial condition, police say.
Her family says she does not drive and uses the bus system to get around town.
Golsby is five feet and seven inches tall weighing 180 pounds. She has a distinctive mole on her left eyelid and wears glasses and hearing aids, police say.
She was last seen wearing black swear pants, a black coat and a maroon hat.
Anyone who might know where Golsby is is asked to call 911 or Sergeant Brian Kane at 859-292-2296.
