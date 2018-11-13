Live: Woman with gun at Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital triggers lockdown, active shooter scare

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police and sheriff’s deputies responded to the Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital after a text alert was sent out reporting an active shooter situation.
According to Medina police, a female with a firearm was threatening individuals. The Cleveland Clinic said the situation was reported at the medical office building just before 2 p.m., but the lockdown is in effect for both the office and main hospital.
The Cleveland Clinic sent out this “Code Silver” alert urging people in the hospital to take cover.
Multiple employees at the hospital said they were told that it was not a drill and they were asked to turn off all the lights in their rooms and silence their cellphones.
A woman who works at the hospital told her husband that it seemed like a hostage situation.
Law enforcement officers searched each floor in the hospital ensuring that the building is safe. Police say no shots were ever fired.
