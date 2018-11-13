Man sentenced for shooting at two Cincinnati police officers

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A man who opened fire on two Cincinnati police officers without provocation, seriously wounding one of them, was sentenced to 43-and-a-half years on Tuesday.
Damion McRae, 39, shot at Officers Kenneth Grubbs and William Keuper as they responded to a domestic violence call involving McRae and his girlfriend last March in Walnut Hills.
Grubbs was shot in the lower abdomen. He returned fire as he fell to the ground, wounded. Keuper also fired his gun. McRae was shot five times and survived.
During Tuesday’s sentencing, McRae’s attorneys claimed he was going through a “mental health crisis” as an explanation for what happened.
They said that does not excuse what happened to the officers.
McRae’s attorneys asked for the minimum sentence of 21 years.
Prosecutors asked for the maximum sentence of 43 years.
McRae did speak in court and claimed there was evidence that still has not been brought forward.
He is appealing the court’s decision.
