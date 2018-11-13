Mix of snow and rain moving in

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A mix of rain and snow will fall from late evening Wednesday into late evening Thursday.
Ground temperatures will be warmer than freezing but late overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning air temps will approach freezing leading to a wet to slushy morning commute.
Rain will continue to mix with snow Thursday and all day roads will be wet.
Friday the weather dries out and Saturday it warms a bit. Chilly air returns Sunday
