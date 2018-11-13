New Tide packaging looks a lot like boxed wine

(RNN) – Plenty of people have snacked on Tide Pods. Will folks soon be sipping from the new Tide Eco-Box?
Procter & Gamble recently announced new packaging that looks remarkably like boxed wine. It will be available in January.
“The Tide Eco-Box is designed to keep the convenience of online shopping for the consumer but reduce the overall impact of that convenience on our environment,” the company said.
Translated: the laundry detergent will soon be shipped in a shoe box as P&G adapts to the online retail world.
The packaging features a twist-to-open pour spout for the detergent, a pull-out stand and a measuring cup.
Social media immediately started with boxed wine comparisons.
“If they don’t want us to eat it why do they keep making it seem so delicious? First, they make it look like candies and now it looks like a box of wine,” Alex Pierpaoli tweeted. “Does Tide have social Darwinists making their products?”
One person suggested a sommelier might be in order.
“Tide box wine pairs well with a nice sautéed Tide Free & Gentle for your weekly date night.”
And, Kayleigh Quinzel challenged millennials to go big or go home in the wake of the Tide Pod Challenge earlier this year.
“Time to step up your game,” she tweeted.
