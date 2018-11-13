CPD’s 2nd in command: 'I was pushed out over audit that found ‘exorbitant amounts’ of OT

"And the other thing that you go to understand is, we operate on $140 million budget. We use the overtime and we're not meeting that mission, that means some of our smaller brother and sister agencies like law and engineers and all of that, we don't get bodies here. So you guy got to understand where you sit in the 30,000 foot-view. You know, there is only so much money, let's make sure we use it the right way, so our other partners get what they need to help us do what we need to do. That's what me and Captain Butler were looking at during this audit, how does this impact the whole city operation, not just being selfish, how does it impact others?