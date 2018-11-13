Person pistol-whipped during possible OTR carjacking

OVER-THE-RHINE, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating a possible carjacking.
District One officers originally responded to Thirteenth Street and Vine Street for an aggravated auto theft where they found the vehicle they believed to be stolen and one of the suspects, but the other ran away.
Police later clarified, saying they now know all people involved knew each other and they’re no longer sure the vehicle was stolen.
Police are still looking for the man that drove off in a red Hyundai Santa Fe heading in the wrong direction, west, on Thirteenth Street.
