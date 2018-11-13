WATCH LIVE: Wagner family members arrested in execution-style murders IN Pike Co., OH family

PIKE COUNTY, OH. (FOX19) - Four members of the Wagner family have been arrested in connection with the execution-style killings of eight members of the Rhoden family more than two years ago.
Eight members of the Rhoden family were found fatally shot near Piketon, at four homes in rural southern Ohio, on April 22, 2016.
Family patriarch Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley were all shot in the head, most several times, according to autopsy records released in September.
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader and Pike County Prosecutor Robert Junk announced the arrest of George "Billy Wagner III, 47, Angela Wagner, 48, George Wagner IV, 27, and Edward “Jake” Wagner, 26.
WLEX confirms one member of the Wagner family was arrested in Lexington, Kentucky.
Christopher Rhoden was among the first killed and was awake when he was confronted by at least one person with a gun, the reports showed.
He was shot a total of 9 times, and at least one bullet went through a door before hitting him, according to reports.
It is considered the state’ biggest and most complex homicide investigation to date, resulting in hundreds of tips and people interviewed and dozens of search warrants.
Authorities are holding a press conference to discuss the case and the arrests at 4 p.m.
Last year, authorities announced they were looking for the Wagners and information on them.
Jake Wagner has a young daughter, Sophia, with Hanna Rhoden.
The Wagners were not named as suspects or persons of interest.
At that point, they lived in Kenai, Alaska.
The news release from Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office was unusual and explicit:
“Investigators are interested in receiving information regarding any interactions, conversations, dealings, or transactions that the public may have had with these individuals, which could be personal, business or otherwise. Specifically, information could include, but is not limited to, information regarding vehicles, firearms and ammunition.
The Wagners moved back to the area over the summer, FOX19 NOW has confirmed.
In August, two properties were searched in connection with the slayings: one in Pike County and another in Scioto County.
Authorities never explained why the properties were searched or said what, if anything, they seized, or what led them to have enough probable cause for search warrants.
The searches took place over several hours during the afternoon and evening of Aug. 16 under heavy law enforcement presence that included SWAT teams. Agents with Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and deputies from Pike and Scioto counties were involved.
After, a spokesman for the AG’s office would only say the case remained under investigation and no arrests were made.
Angela Wagner did not respond to a Facebook message requesting an interview.
The Wagner’s attorney has not returned calls for comment.
