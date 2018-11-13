Rain & Snow Mix This Morning, 2nd Chance On Thursday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Look for wet roads and a slow morning commute, but it will generally like driving in rain this morning even with a snow a mix. The cold air is not quite as far east and there is less moisture in the system than it looked like there would be last week, as a result a wet morning with a light mix of rain and snow and little or no accumulation. Then mainly cloudy this afternoon with a daytime high of 36 degrees.