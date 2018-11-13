Rain & Snow Mix This Morning, 2nd Chance On Thursday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Look for wet roads and a slow morning commute, but it will generally like driving in rain this morning even with a snow a mix. The cold air is not quite as far east and there is less moisture in the system than it looked like there would be last week, as a result a wet morning with a light mix of rain and snow and little or no accumulation. Then mainly cloudy this afternoon with a daytime high of 36 degrees.
Expect clearing skies tonight into the mid 20’s and then mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s on Wednesday. Then Wednesday night and Thursday will bring another round of rain and snow, the wintry mix could bring some possible slick spots on Thursday morning. Then on and off showers Thursday afternoon with some slick spots still possible. Look for highs on Thursday near 40 degrees.
The upcoming weekend looks dry with highs in the low 40’s.
