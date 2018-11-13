Source: Hue Jackson to join Bengals staff

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - Recently-fired Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson will join the Bengals coaching staff, a source told FOX19 Now.
Jackson, a former Bengals assistant coach, will join Marvin Lewis' staff with a title that is yet to be determined. The Bengals fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on Monday.
Jackson is a long-time friend and colleague of Marvin Lewis and coached seven years as an assistant coach in Cincinnati. He first started in 2004 as a wide receivers coach and also worked as a running backs coach and offensive coordinator.
Jackson spent parts of three seasons as the Browns head coach, but was fired after eight games this season and a 3-36-1 record with the Browns.
