Wet roads, slow morning commute expected

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Look for wet roads and a slow morning commute.
Since the middle of last week, Steve has been talking about the chance of snow and maybe some accumulations Tuesday morning. Tuesday is a good example of how a forecast is not a single statement of what will happen but a continuous discussion of sometimes subtle tweaks to the forecast as a weather system evolves.
“When I started in the business in 1977 we were lucky if on Monday evening we could get Wednesday right,” Steve said.
Now, because of the seemingly miraculous advances in weather forecasting computer models, he can make a fairly confident statement about what will happen 10 days out.
Tuesday morning the storm and its front are almost exactly where we thought they would be. But the cold air is not quite as far east and there is less moisture in the system than it looked like there would be last week. The result is a wet morning with a light mix of rain and snow and little or no accumulation.
Wednesday night and Thursday will bring another round of rain and snow.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.