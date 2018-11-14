Andrew Allen’s family thanks community, first responders for support

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - FOX19 NOW heard from the family of the 19-year-old man who was hit by two cars, while crossing the street last week.
That man is 19-year-old Andrew Allen. He’s the brother of the little boy, Brody Allen, who recently passed away after a battle with cancer.
The family held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to thank the community for their prayers and support and to thank first responders and doctors for caring for Andrew.
“They saved his life. They’ll tell you that’s just their job and that’s who they are but someone said to me today it’s their passion. Well, thank God it’s their passion. They’re here for us in a moment’s notice without question and put themselves at risk. They do all these things and it goes unnoticed. But for me it never does. They’re amazing, they’re heroes.” said Andrew’s father, Todd Allen.
Doctors said Andrew’s health has progressed, to some degree, they said he’s been able to have some smaller surgeries over the past few days.
As far as the investigation into the crash, Colerain Police say the drivers who hit Andrew are cooperating and will not be charged. They said Andrew was not in the crosswalk while crossing the street.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.