Chance for mix of freezing rain, snow

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Wednesday will begin with sunshine then give way to increasing cloudiness during afternoon.
Late evening a mix of rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet will arrive and continue overnight into the morning commute Thursday.
The chilly wet mix will fall on roads initially warmer than freezing but air temperatures will decline overnight to near freezing. Most roads will be wet with a few slushy spots possible.
Bridge decks, elevated roadways and other more exposed surfaces may become slick with some ice but will improve quickly after treatment and with the increase of traffic for the morning commute.
During the day Thursday temperatures will rise just enough for the snow that falls to melt on contact with the surface and by evening there should be no major travel problems but the roads will be wet.
The weather dries out after this system and the next precipitation is not likely until Black Friday.
