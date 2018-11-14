Cincinnati prepared for forecasted wintry mix

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Crews with the Department of Public Services are prepared to respond to a wintry mix forecasted to hit the Tri-State area overnight Wednesday.
Current weather forecasts indicate rain or freezing rain, mainly after midnight. Not much snow is expected to accumulate but due to anticipated subfreezing temperatures there is a potential for ice.
DPS crews are expected to report at 7 p.m. Wednesday to monitor weather conditions and treat roadways as necessary.
Crews will work to keep roadways safe and passable, throughout the duration of the winter event and into the morning commute, DPS said.
The City of Cincinnati has the following resources on hand:
- 27,000 tons of salt
- 28,100 gallons of calcium chloride
- 13,100 gallons of beet juice
- 41,000 gallons of brine
- 81 pieces of equipment
Residents are able to track real-time winter operations with the City of Cincinnati’s Snow Plow Tracker.
A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for the entire Tri-State at 10 p.m. Wednesday night through noon Thursday.
