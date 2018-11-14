Foster care to forever family

Foster care to forever family
November 14, 2018 at 4:59 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 4:59 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - November is National Adoption Month. Right now, in the United States, 437,000 children are in foster care and 118,000 of those children are looking for a forever family.

If you are considering fostering children or adopting, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. Here are a few links to resources that could help you as you start your journey.

AdoptUSKids is a national project that supports child welfare systems and connects children in foster care with families: https://adoptuskids.org/

The National Foster Care & Adoption Directory offers adoption and foster care resources by state: https://www.childwelfare.gov/nfcad/

Ohio Jobs & Family Services: http://jfs.ohio.gov/ocf/index.stm

KY FACES: Kentucky Foster Adoptive Caregiver Exchange System: https://prdweb.chfs.ky.gov/kyfaces

Indiana Department of Child Services: https://www.in.gov/dcs/fostercare.htm

Hope’s Closet supports foster and adoptive families in the Tri-State: https://www.hopes-closet.net

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.