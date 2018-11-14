Prosecutor has been unable to unlock Kyle Plush’s cellphone, plans to return it to family

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Prosecutors have been unable to unlock the phone of a boy who died tragically in his van earlier this year after making calls to 911, FOX19 has learned.
Kyle Plush, 16, died April 10 when he suffocated inside his minivan in a parking lot at Seven Hills School in Madisonville despite twice calling Cincinnati’s 911 center for help. They have had the teen’s phone since the incident and have been trying to get in to see how many calls he made or if they could learn anything else.
The family asked for the phone back and the prosecutor’s office plans to return it. The family does not know the password either, but it wants to try to get in to see if there are any photos they can keep.
The findings of two independent investigations into how Cincinnati police and 911 call takers responded to the teen’s 911 calls will be out Thursday.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says the family has no intention of suing the city, they just want to fix the 911 system.
