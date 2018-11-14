TIMELINE: Rhoden family murder investigation

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Eight members of the Rhoden family were found fatally shot near Piketon, in rural southern Ohio, on April 22, 2016.
On Nov. 13, 2018, six members of the Warden family were arrested in connection to the case. Four of which were charged with aggravated murder.
April 22, 2016: Eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families are found fatally shot near Piketon. A toddler and two babies were spared: a 3-year-old, a 6-month-old and a 5-day-old.
April 26, 2016: Gary Rhoden, Chris Rhoden Sr.’s cousin, is buried in South Shore, Kentucky
April 30, 2016: Hannah Gilley’s funeral and burial is held in Otway, Ohio.
May 3, 2016: Funerals are held for the remaining six Rhoden victims. Five of them are buried in Scioto Burial Park in McDermott, Ohio During their service, authorities towed four vehicles from Union Hill Road, where most of the victims were killed.
May 4, 2016: Kenneth Rhoden is buried in Piketon
May 12-13, 2016: Authorities tow hundreds of vehicles and four mobile homes from the crime scenes to Waverly, Ohio. Three of the Rhoden trailers and one camper are stored as evidence in the warehouse.
Sept. 28, 2016: FOX19 NOW exposes lax security at the warehouse, where security details are stopped due to lack of funding. Our crew found the main gate into the warehouse compound cracked open and unlocked. In 70 hours over a six-week period, FOX19 NOW never saw a cop in the area. Our legal expert, former Hamilton County Prosecutor Mike Allen, was shocked by the lack of security. He said that could render crucial evidence in the case “virtually useless.”
May 2017: Authorities search a 71-acre farm in Peebles, Adams County that was sold a few months earlier and was once owned by Edward “Jake” Wagner, Hanna Rhoden’s former boyfriend with whom she shared a child, Sophia, 3. Later that day, a nearby Wagner family property was searched. All search warrants are sealed.
June 2017: Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader ask the pubic for information on the Wagner family, four Peebles residents who relocated to Kenai, Alaska, just the week before. They stopped just short of calling them suspects or persons of interest, and DeWine said he was “laser-focused” on them. Investigators said they were interested in any information the public had on them including their business dealings, vehicles, firearms and ammunition
August 2018: Authorities search two properties in connection with the massacre, the Flying W Farms in Pike County and a house on South Webster Avenue in Scioto County. Authorities declined to say why they searched the properties, but both have links to the Wagner family.
September 2018: The Ohio Supreme Court rules that the preliminary autopsy reports of the victims can be released to journalists to review, a decision that goes against the wishes of Pike County’s coroner and prosecutor. The reports reveal Christopher Rhoden Sr. was shot 9 times, and most of the victims were shot in the head multiple times.
Nov. 13, 2018: Officials announced four members of the Wagner family are indicted on charges of aggravated murder with death penalty specification for the murders. Billy Wagner is arrested in Fayette County, Kentucky; Angela Wagner is taken into custody in Scioto County, and their sons are apprehended in a Ross County traffic stop. Two other relatives are arrested and accused of helping the family to cover-up the homicides: Angela Wagner’s mother, Rita Newcomb, and Billy Wagner’s mother, Fredericka Wagner.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.