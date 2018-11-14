TIMELINE: Rhoden family murder investigation

June 2017: Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader ask the pubic for information on the Wagner family, four Peebles residents who relocated to Kenai, Alaska, just the week before. They stopped just short of calling them suspects or persons of interest, and DeWine said he was “laser-focused” on them. Investigators said they were interested in any information the public had on them including their business dealings, vehicles, firearms and ammunition