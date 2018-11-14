Winter Weather Advisory in effect Wednesday night through Thursday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The rest of the afternoon Wednesday will be dry and cloudy with cold temperatures. Daytime highs will only reach the upper 30s.
Another round of rain and snow will be in our overnight forecast. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect at 10 p.m. and it will last until 12 p.m. Thursday.
Little to no snow accumulation is expected. However, slick surfaces and hazardous driving conditions are in the forecast.
Colder than average temperatures are expected through the weekend.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.