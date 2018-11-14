Winter Weather Advisory starts tonight

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for the entire Tri-State at 10 p.m. tonight through noon Thursday.
It will be a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
We are in for a wintry mix of rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet through most of the morning Thursday, leaving slick spots for your drive into work or school.
Up to an inch of snow and sleet could accumulate as temperatures dip to just below the freezing mark at 30 degrees by daybreak.
This could be the first real test this season for area road crews.
Thursday will be a cold day. The high temperature will only rebound into the upper 30s by the afternoon.
Thursday night will be a bit colder as thermometers dip to 29 degrees.
Rain also is likely before midnight.
The sun will make a welcome return Friday, and it will be warmer with a high of 43 degrees.
We will remain dry this weekend under partly cloudy skies.
Daytime highs will be in the 40s with overnight lows in the 30s.
