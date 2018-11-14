Wintry mix could bring ice Thursday morning

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - THURSDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY – Your Morning Commute will be slow.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect until 12 p.m. Thursday for the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area.
A light wintry mix of rain and snow with a few patches of freezing rain and sleet will arrive this evening. Air temperature will stay at or above freezing in most locations and road temperatures will also. Bridge decks and elevated roadway surfaces, especially smaller, less traveled and untreated bridges in rural valleys could see a bit of ice.
Most roads will remain wet throughout the night and through the day Thursday making for slower than normal driving. There could be a few episodes of heavy rain overnight and early Thursday.
During the day Thursday the precipitation will be mostly rain with a few wet flakes of snow mixed in.
Thursday evening as the air cools behind the storm and nighttime cooling takes over look for a bit more light snow.
The weather will dry out by your early commute Friday.
