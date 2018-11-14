Wintry mix tonight, early Thursday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Wednesday morning is off to a dry and cold start with temperatures in the mid-20s.
Skies will be partly cloudy this afternoon as the high climbs to 38 degrees.
Then, a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 10 p.m. tonight through noon Thursday.
We are in for a wintry mix of rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet through most of the morning Thursday, leaving slick spots for your drive into work or school.
Up to an inch of snow and sleet could accumulate.
Temperatures will dip to a low of 30 degrees Thursday and only rebound into the upper 30s by the afternoon.
Thursday night will be a bit colder with the low falling to 29 degrees.
Rain is likely before midnight.
The sun will make a welcome return Friday, and it will be warmer with thermometers pushing to a high of 43 degrees.
We will remain dry this weekend under partly cloudy skies.
Daytime highs will be in the 40s with overnight lows in the 30s.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.