Batesville police search for home burglars, encourage neighbors to look out for each other

BATESVILLE, IN (FOX19) - The Batesville Police Department has been faced with a large spike in home burglaries dating back to late July. The department says the thief -- or thieves -- is after cash, jewelry and one victim reports having electronics taken as well.
"All of them have been very similar," Police Chief Stan Holt said. "They're going in and they're prying open a door or a window."
Police also believe these home break-ins are done after the thieves have cased the neighborhood, studying residents' comings and goings.
“What helps us out the most in these cases is the neighbors looking out for each other,” Holt said. “So, looking for strange vehicles in your neighborhood or somebody that looks like somebody that doesn’t belong in your neighborhood.”
With seven reports already on file, police have sent several pieces of evidence to the Indiana State Police’s lab for analysis. Detectives have also interviewed several suspects and people of interest in the case but no arrests have been made. Holt says as more incidents pile up they get closer to finding the culprit.
“Every time they do one of these burglaries then it just increases our chances of collecting evidence at the scene and maybe getting an eyewitness,” Chief Holt said. “Each case that we have, unfortunately we don’t like to see a lot of cases, but each one we feel kind of helps our investigation and we get a little further along.”
