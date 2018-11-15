Clermont Co. grocery store employee diagnosed with hepatitis A

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Clermont County Public Health announced an employee of a Clermont County grocery store has been diagnosed with hepatitis A.
The employee worked at the Felicity IGA grocery store located at 412 Light Street in Felicity, OH.
As a precaution, health officials are asking anyone who has eaten food from the deli at the Felicity IGA from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13 to monitor for symptoms of the virus for up to 50 days.
Symptoms of hepatitis A include:
- Fatigue
- Low appetite
- Stomach pain
- Nausea
- Clay-colored stools
- Jaundice (yellowish color to the skin and eyes)
The disease, which affects the liver, can be spread through eating or drinking contaminated food. Food can get contaminated if a person who has the virus does not wash their hands properly after using the bathroom and before preparing or touching food.
A vaccine can protect you from getting sick if received within two weeks of contact with the virus.
“The grocery store management has been very cooperative and we are working with them to vaccinate their other employees,” Health Commissioner Julianne Nesbit said in a news release. “During their most recent inspection, the store employees have demonstrated proper knowledge of safe food handling techniques”.
Their most recent inspections have documented proper hand washing and glove use.
Clermont County Public Health will be offering free hepatitis A vaccines on Friday, Nov. 16, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The vaccines will be given at the Felicity Fire Department, located at 718 Market Street.
The Ohio Department of Health declared a statewide outbreak of hepatitis A in June.
So far, there have been 865 cases statewide and 17 cases in Clermont County.
Illness from hepatitis A can range from a mild case that lasts a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.