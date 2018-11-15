Controversial pro-life display at Miami University vandalized repeatedly

Last night, the Students for Life display of crosses on the Hub was vandalized. Miami University Police are investigating. Such destructive behavior is not acceptable in our community and we must all join together to condemn it in the strongest possible terms. All Miami University students and student organizations have the right to free speech. As a result, the University does not approve or disapprove of any student organization’s display based on its content. Our values call us to protect the rights of our students and student organizations. They insist we hold and express disparate beliefs and encourage the discussion and learning that comes from sharing our differences of experience, opinion, or viewpoint. With a student body of over 17,000 undergraduates and 500+ registered student organizations, every student at Miami is likely to hear or see something with which they do not agree. We do not expect students to agree with every idea espoused by a student organization but we compel all students to take the opportunity to learn and gain from the experience. It is not unusual for student organization displays to generate conversations that in fact deepens our understanding of, and commitment to, those qualities we most value. Love and Honor,