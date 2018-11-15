Gregory Bush indicted on federal hate crime charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who allegedly opened fire at a local Kroger store and killed two people is now facing federal hate crime charges.
Gregory Bush is charged with three federal hate crime charges and three federal gun charges.
He’s accused of walking into the Kroger store in Jeffersontown last month and shooting and killing a man. He then walked outside and shot and killed a woman in the parking lot before leaving the scene, police said.
Both victims were black.
Bush also was reportedly seen on surveillance video minutes before his assault, trying to break into a church whose congregation is predominantly black.
Bush could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Prosecutors have not announced whether they will pursue the death penalty.
